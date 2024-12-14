“Suddenly I heard bitter cries for help”

At that moment, her ten-year-old daughter came running up the stairs: "She said: 'Mommy please come, you're the only one who can save this now'." The great luck for the little boy from Hallein and his family was that Sabina Maurer, an absolute professional, was on site: she works in care in the retirement home in Wagrain and also helps out as an emergency paramedic with the Red Cross - when minutes count.