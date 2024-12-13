After the storm horror: Übelbacher Bahn is running again

Railroads are being electrified in the west and south

What is the situation on other Styrian lines? The Radkersburg line will be modernized by 2036; according to ÖBB, 38 railroad crossings will be removed and electrification is also planned. This is already being implemented on the GKB lines in the west, with electric operation starting between Lannach and Wies-Eibiswald in August 2025. In a few years, diesel locomotives should be history. ÖBB is also renewing the Ennstal line. The Haus im Ennstal station is next on the program.