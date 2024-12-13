Half a year break
After the storm horror: Übelbacher Bahn is running again
A severe storm caused millions in damage to the Übelbacher Bahn in June. However, trains will be able to run here again from Monday. A lot is also being invested in railroad lines in the west and south, but the future of other lines is still open.
Torn tracks, destroyed platforms: The devastating storm in June wreaked havoc on the Übelbacher Bahn. The damage was estimated by the owner, the Province of Styria, at almost 3.5 million euros. The town center of Deutschfeistritz, the Vormarkt stop and the Guggenbach loading station were particularly affected. "It was the most massive storm damage in the 130-year history of Steiermärkische Landesbahnen," says Director Roland Kiss.
There was no train service on the Peggau-Übelbach line for six months. Buses were used as a substitute, but passenger numbers naturally fell. Now, however, they are set to rise again, as train services (S-Bahn line S11) will resume on Monday. According to Landesbahnen, the infrastructure is largely back to its original state, but further construction work will follow next year, for example for flood protection.
Residents breathe a sigh of relief: Annoying whistling ends
Opinions are divided in local politics: While Übelbach's mayor Markus Windisch pushed for the route to be renovated, his Deutschfeistritz colleague Michael Viertler would have preferred a permanent solution with buses.
Certainly good news for both of them: after years of effort, the Übelbach valley is now "whistle-free". Railroad crossings have been partially abandoned and redesigned, but above all made safer, and visibility has also been improved in many cases - so the traction units no longer have to blow their whistles, to the delight of local residents. This used to cause a lot of annoyance along the route.
Railroads are being electrified in the west and south
What is the situation on other Styrian lines? The Radkersburg line will be modernized by 2036; according to ÖBB, 38 railroad crossings will be removed and electrification is also planned. This is already being implemented on the GKB lines in the west, with electric operation starting between Lannach and Wies-Eibiswald in August 2025. In a few years, diesel locomotives should be history. ÖBB is also renewing the Ennstal line. The Haus im Ennstal station is next on the program.
Special trips
- On Sunday, December 15, and Saturday, December 21, the Sternderl train will run on the Gleichenberg Railway to the Advent market in Gnas. The trips are organized by the municipality of Gnas, where information and reservations are also available.
- The Murtalbahn invites you to join the Epiphany steam train ride on January 6th. Departure in Murau is at 10.35 am. Tickets are available at dampfzug.steiermarkbahn.at and by calling 0676/840 011 116.
Gleichenberg Railway only secured for one more year
It is not yet clear how the necessary modernization of the Murtalbahn is to be financed. Electrification would cost hundreds of millions of euros! However, small projects are being implemented: A computerized train control system should be ready for 2025, which will significantly increase safety, according to Landesbahnen.
Operation on the Gleichenberg Railway, which is limited to weekends, is only guaranteed until the end of 2025. This was made possible two years ago by Anton Lang (SPÖ), who is still the incumbent transport minister. The new state government will decide on the future.
Feistritztalbahn still in operation
It was bad news for fans of the Feistritztalbahn in Eastern Styria: in August, the Birkfeld municipal council gave the green light for the extension of the B72 - and at the same time showed the historic train the stop sign. Since October, however, smoke has been rising again on the Feistritztalbahn.
October was extremely successful. A tour group even came from Vorarlberg to ride the train.
Daniel Maier, Club 44 (Feistritztalbahn)
"On the October weekends, the service was very well received, sometimes the train was completely booked out in advance and we couldn't have taken any more passengers," reports Daniel Maier, Chairman of the U44 Club for the Preservation of the Feistritztalbahn. Work on the line is continuing at full speed, and a new report was sent to the Weiz district authority last week.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
