Disrespectful posting?
After Androsch’s death: outrage over 2 local politicians
There is uproar in Altaussee, where Hannes Androsch, who died at the age of 86, had a residence and invested a lot: two local councillors posted an ambiguous picture on WhatsApp. They reject the accusations "in the strongest possible terms".
He was a visionary, generous supporter and always a welcome guest at the local regulars' tables: Hannes Androsch and "his" Altausseer were bound together in respect and friendship. The mourning at the foot of the Loser for the 86-year-old deceased "salt baron", who was involved in the salt works, owned the luxury hotel Mayrlife and built a gondola lift, is correspondingly great.
And so Androsch was remembered at the municipal council meeting in Altaussee on Wednesday evening on the initiative of Mayor Gerald Loitzl and a minute's silence was held. Two local councillors, who are considered harsh critics of the industrialist, are said to have initially behaved "disrespectfully", but at least stood up from their seats for the deceased.
"I can only distance myself from this"
After the meeting, however, there was a major scandal: the politician and the politician posted a photo of Leopold Figl presenting the state treaty on their WhatsApp profiles. Without comment - but many horrified Altaussee residents immediately had the legendary Chancellor's words "Austria is free" in their ears. Bright indignation in Altaussee!
"If the two of them had used the slogan to refer to Hannes Androsch, that would be condemned in the strongest possible terms," says local leader Loitzl angrily. "I can only distance myself from this!"
The "Krone" reached the local councillor on the phone and confronted him with the WhatsApp. He rejected the accusations "in the strongest terms", saying that the post had been published on his private channel: "Anyone who says anything else about me will be sued!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.