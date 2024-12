Planned water playground will not be built after all

"The fountains would have been a cool thing"

Much to the displeasure of VP party leader Michaela Sommer: "After the water bay, the water playground now has to go too, although it would have been a cool thing, certainly not only for little Linzers, but also for the gastronomy. I don't think it's right that the project is now being buried." However, Green Party city councillor Eva Schobesberger is not quite finished: "We have decided to test the temporary water play area, which was installed on Martin-Luther-Platz in the summer, on Pfarrplatz in 2025 to see how we can make Pfarrplatz more attractive in the future."