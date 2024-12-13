"I'm happy about that"
Rangnick’s wish came true
Ralf Rangnick's wish has come true. Before the draw for the World Cup qualifiers, the team boss had hoped for opponents "that we haven't played against in the last two and a half years". He got them on Friday in Zurich.
Bosnia, Romania, Cyprus and San Marino - there are supposedly worse groups to get through on the way to the 2026 World Cup. Austria's team boss probably thinks so too. And yet he is (as expected) warned. "Romania showed at the EURO by winning their group ahead of Belgium that they are a very strong opponent," Ralf Rangnick was quoted as saying in a recent press release: "We will not only take every team seriously, but also prepare ourselves as best we can. It is clear that we want to win this group"
16 tickets for Europe
The draw resulted in a total of six groups of four and six groups of five. 16 European teams will qualify for the final round. The twelve group winners from qualifying are guaranteed a place, while the twelve runners-up will play for the remaining four World Cup tickets in play-offs, together with the four best group winners from the UEFA Nations League 2024/25 who did not finish first or second in their qualifying group.
The group stage will take place from March to November 2025, with the play-offs in simple semi-finals and finals within a training window between March 26 and 31, 2026.
The World Cup finals will be held from June 11 to July 19, 2026.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
