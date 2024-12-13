Rangnick’s wish came true

Bosnia, Romania, Cyprus and San Marino - there are supposedly worse groups to get through on the way to the 2026 World Cup. Austria's team boss probably thinks so too. And yet he is (as expected) warned. "Romania showed at the EURO by winning their group ahead of Belgium that they are a very strong opponent," Ralf Rangnick was quoted as saying in a recent press release: "We will not only take every team seriously, but also prepare ourselves as best we can. It is clear that we want to win this group"