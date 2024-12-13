Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"I'm happy about that"

Rangnick’s wish came true

Nachrichten
13.12.2024 13:44

Ralf Rangnick's wish has come true. Before the draw for the World Cup qualifiers, the team boss had hoped for opponents "that we haven't played against in the last two and a half years". He got them on Friday in Zurich.

0 Kommentare

Bosnia, Romania, Cyprus and San Marino - there are supposedly worse groups to get through on the way to the 2026 World Cup. Austria's team boss probably thinks so too. And yet he is (as expected) warned. "Romania showed at the EURO by winning their group ahead of Belgium that they are a very strong opponent," Ralf Rangnick was quoted as saying in a recent press release: "We will not only take every team seriously, but also prepare ourselves as best we can. It is clear that we want to win this group"

16 tickets for Europe
The draw resulted in a total of six groups of four and six groups of five. 16 European teams will qualify for the final round. The twelve group winners from qualifying are guaranteed a place, while the twelve runners-up will play for the remaining four World Cup tickets in play-offs, together with the four best group winners from the UEFA Nations League 2024/25 who did not finish first or second in their qualifying group.

(Bild: APA)
(Bild: APA)

The group stage will take place from March to November 2025, with the play-offs in simple semi-finals and finals within a training window between March 26 and 31, 2026.

The World Cup finals will be held from June 11 to July 19, 2026.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf