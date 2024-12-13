“Vienna is being rebuilt more than ever before!”

As a result, Vienna has already succeeded in reducing one fifth of energy consumption in housing. The City of Vienna is also currently investing a lot of money in the expansion of cycle paths. Five times as many cycle paths are currently being built as in previous years. The expansion of the subway, with the U2/U5 line interchange, is also an investment worth billions, which will enable people to reach more distant areas of the city by subway in the future. Vienna is currently undergoing more renovation work than ever before. You can see that everywhere in the city."