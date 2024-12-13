Vienna City Council:
“Vienna is being rebuilt more than ever before!”
In an interview with krone.tv, Vienna's City Councillor for the Environment and Climate Protection Jürgen Czernohorszky analyzes the lessons learned from the thousand-year Vienna River flood in September: "We saw how important well-developed infrastructure is. While many areas around Vienna were severely affected, we were able to prevent the worst in the city with the Vienna River retention basins and the wastewater management of the Vienna Canal."
Czernohorszky adds: "Nevertheless, we are continuing to invest: over the next few years, a nine-kilometer tunnel will be bored under the Wien River, almost as big as a subway tube. This will further increase the water absorption capacity of the Vienna River." In addition to flood protection, environmentally conscious energy supply is also the order of the day in Vienna: "We are investing heavily in the expansion of building insulation.
As a result, Vienna has already succeeded in reducing one fifth of energy consumption in housing. The City of Vienna is also currently investing a lot of money in the expansion of cycle paths. Five times as many cycle paths are currently being built as in previous years. The expansion of the subway, with the U2/U5 line interchange, is also an investment worth billions, which will enable people to reach more distant areas of the city by subway in the future. Vienna is currently undergoing more renovation work than ever before. You can see that everywhere in the city."
In principle, however, the aim is to approach people with all the measures: "We are pursuing a policy of outstretched hands and do not want a policy of pointing fingers." In general, the environmental measures are on the right track: "Vienna is Austria's champion when it comes to Co2 reduction.
The so-called "NowCast" of the Federal Environment Agency shows a Co2 reduction of 11.7 percent for Vienna in 2022/2023. This is almost twice as much as the Austria-wide reduction of 6.7 percent and the result of our mission-based policy."
