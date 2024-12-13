Many are monitoring the situation
Ministry pays Syrians 1000 euros to return home
The Ministry of the Interior is helping Syrians who want to return home. The Federal Support Agency (BBU) recently started paying up to 1000 euros for a "new start". It also offers support in organizing the journey home and obtaining the necessary documents.
Although return counseling is available on an ongoing basis, there are also regular targeted campaigns to provide extra motivation for people from certain countries of origin. One such campaign has now been launched with Syrians following the fall of the Assad regime there.
The vast majority of Syrians who are thinking about returning are currently still observing the unclear situation in their country of origin, according to the Federal Support Agency. It is now receiving an increasing number of inquiries, although these are rarely specific.
Recently, up to 1000 euros have been offered for a "new start", support with the journey home and with obtaining the necessary documents. As reported, Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) recently announced his intention to offer support to Syrians willing to return home. There was even talk of organizing flights.
In a further step, according to Karner, people who have become criminals, do not want to integrate or work in the labor market are to be taken out of Austria. The prerequisite is a corresponding security situation in Syria.
