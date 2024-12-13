Russia covers the whole of Ukraine with a major attack

Dramatic situation for Pokrovsk

Meanwhile, the situation for the Ukrainian defenders on the front in eastern Ukraine continues to deteriorate. According to a prominent military blogger, Russian forces have advanced to within 1.5 kilometers of the strategically important city of Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine. Members of Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups are even already in the city, wrote the Ukrainian-born pro-Russian blogger Yuri Podolyaka on Friday. The information could not initially be independently verified. The Ukrainian military recently stated that Russian troops had destroyed or captured several Ukrainian positions near the city. Other civilians who had previously held out there were brought to safety in Pokrovsk.