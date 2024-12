Biodiesel ended up in the Salzach

A 28-year-old worker was preparing a machine for refueling on a construction site in Schwarzach. During refueling, the filling hose slipped out of the tank nozzle unnoticed. As a result, around 30 liters of biodiesel flowed into a canal and further into the Salzach. The Schwarzach and St. Veit volunteer fire departments were deployed with 46 members and removed the oil film from the Salzach.