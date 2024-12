Russia is preparing for a major war

Intelligence services warn of an emergency

Kubilius referred to statements by the intelligence services that Russia will be ready to attack EU states in 2030. "Experts say that Russia now produces more tanks than it deploys on the front line," warned the EU Commissioner. "Countless tanks are being stockpiled and I naturally ask myself: Why is Russia doing this? What is Putin up to? We can only speculate." However, it is important to be prepared for the "emergency that the secret services are warning about", added Kubilius.