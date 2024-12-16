Wiener Neustadt
Christmas miracle with regional music tradition
On December 20, hundreds of musicians from all over the country will perform for one hour at the Ö3 Christmas Miracle in Wiener Neustadt. Anyone who wants to take part can register.
This year, a few days before Christmas, everything will once again be under the banner of the Ö3 Christmas Miracle. This year directly on the main square in Wiener Neustadt. On December 20, hundreds of musicians from all over the country will provide an hour of entertainment. And thus not only the sound experience, but hopefully also the donation mood for Licht ins Dunkel.
Hundreds of musicians perform
The program of the Lower Austrian cultural region is set to include a good load of Christmas carols, performed by youth orchestras and music schools from all over Lower Austria under the direction of city music director Raoul Herget. Among other things, he is known for his performance with Falco. The Austro-pop star performed with an 80-piece orchestra in Wiener Neustadt in 1994.
Andrea Schneider will also lead a choir of around 150 young singers. And the local music scene will be performing together with Luke Andrews (who was recently on tour with Simply Red). "Regional culture is sending out a strong signal. Musicians and singers are very welcome to sing and make music together," explains Martin Lammerhuber, Managing Director of the cultural region.
Call for participation
Instrumentalists and singers are still being sought for the performance at the Christmas Miracle. It starts at 10.30 am in front of the Wunschhütte on the main square. Then the sounds of "Kling Glöckchen klingeling", "Ihr Kinderlein kommet", "Alle Jahre wieder" and "Feliz Navidad" will ring out.
More information at www.kulturregionnoe.at
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
