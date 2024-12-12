Zulj after LASK-0:7
“Catastrophic from the first to the last second!”
Read what they had to say after LASK's clash with Fiorentina HERE!
Robert Zulj (LASK captain): "We have to apologize to every fan who traveled with us. From the first to the last second, the way we played the game was catastrophic. We didn't even have a glimmer of a chance. We had ten total failures in the game, every loss of the ball was a chance for them. We've shown in recent months that it's far too little, internationally anyway. We have to fight passionately in the last game to be able to celebrate a normal finish. Then we'll have to analyze a lot in the winter."
Valon Berisha (LASK player): "7:0, that's not possible. If you lose 7:0, you have no business playing internationally. It could even have been more. That was far, far, far too little. I feel bad, almost embarrassed. Everyone has to start with themselves, but also as a team. We get a goal and we all fall together. We don't defend well, we don't track our players, we just watch."
Sascha Horvath (LASK player): "On behalf of the team, I can only apologize. You can lose against a team like that, but not like that. It was far too little, then we fell apart. They deserved to win, even at this level. We still have a week left, but we still want to show the club and the fans a better side on Thursday."
Markus Schopp (LASK coach): "We absolutely deserved to lose today, even at this level. It was a game in which we felt we didn't win a single duel from the very first second against an opponent who is currently in a completely different phase of development. There's nothing to gloss over, you could see that some players had reached their limits in terms of quality, but also in terms of the overall package. Then you can't hold your own against a top team at this level. If you look at the international appearances, you have to honestly say that LASK has lost nothing internationally this year."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
