“Catastrophic from the first to the last second!”

Markus Schopp (LASK coach): "We absolutely deserved to lose today, even at this level. It was a game in which we felt we didn't win a single duel from the very first second against an opponent who is currently in a completely different phase of development. There's nothing to gloss over, you could see that some players had reached their limits in terms of quality, but also in terms of the overall package. Then you can't hold your own against a top team at this level. If you look at the international appearances, you have to honestly say that LASK has lost nothing internationally this year."