Serious accusations
Sandro Gotal is currently in the spotlight in the media in Croatia, where the ex-professional from Vorarlberg played in his heyday. Although he would have preferred to avoid it. What had happened?
In a social media post by the 33-year-old, he vented a lot of frustration and also made serious accusations against his wife, from whom he lives separately - the footballer lives in Vorarlberg, while the 37-year-old lives in Germany - but is not yet divorced.
In Gotal's old soccer home - he played for Hajduk Split in the 2014/15 season - his article was picked up by all the major internet portals. "I don't want to go public, but when people provoke me, I have to react," he says in a video, commenting on a post on social media by his wife's alleged new lover, a 25-year-old Croatian entrepreneur's son.
He had gone all macho on the web and leaned very far out of the window. In addition to his McLaren and his luxury watch adorned with gemstones, a collage of pictures also included a selfie with Gotal's wife and a picture of the morning-after pill, along with the comment "Shit happens".
Barrel overflowed
According to the Croatian media, the couple had been in a relationship for some time, but the public exposure finally broke the camel's back for Gotal, who played for TSV Hartberg, Wolfsberger AC and Austria Klagenfurt in Austria, among others, and has been playing for SV Lochau in the Elite League since this season.
"We've been done for a long time, but your behavior is a real problem," he continues in the video, urging his (still) wife to finally sign the divorce papers.
And the cuckolded husband also has some pretty clear words for the other man. "You're not to blame for all this, but you've gone too far. You just don't post pictures like that. You have so many 100,000 followers on the internet, but nobody liked that post."
