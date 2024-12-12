Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Serious accusations

Nachrichten
12.12.2024 19:31

Sandro Gotal is currently in the spotlight in the media in Croatia, where the ex-professional from Vorarlberg played in his heyday. Although he would have preferred to avoid it. What had happened?

0 Kommentare

In a social media post by the 33-year-old, he vented a lot of frustration and also made serious accusations against his wife, from whom he lives separately - the footballer lives in Vorarlberg, while the 37-year-old lives in Germany - but is not yet divorced.

The story was picked up by the Croatian media. (Bild: zVg)
The story was picked up by the Croatian media.
(Bild: zVg)

In Gotal's old soccer home - he played for Hajduk Split in the 2014/15 season - his article was picked up by all the major internet portals. "I don't want to go public, but when people provoke me, I have to react," he says in a video, commenting on a post on social media by his wife's alleged new lover, a 25-year-old Croatian entrepreneur's son.

He had gone all macho on the web and leaned very far out of the window. In addition to his McLaren and his luxury watch adorned with gemstones, a collage of pictures also included a selfie with Gotal's wife and a picture of the morning-after pill, along with the comment "Shit happens".

Gotal commented on the younger adversary's post on Instagram. (Bild: zVg)
Gotal commented on the younger adversary's post on Instagram.
(Bild: zVg)

Barrel overflowed
According to the Croatian media, the couple had been in a relationship for some time, but the public exposure finally broke the camel's back for Gotal, who played for TSV Hartberg, Wolfsberger AC and Austria Klagenfurt in Austria, among others, and has been playing for SV Lochau in the Elite League since this season.

Gotal (right) played in Hartberg in the 2019/20 season. (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Gotal (right) played in Hartberg in the 2019/20 season.
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

"We've been done for a long time, but your behavior is a real problem," he continues in the video, urging his (still) wife to finally sign the divorce papers.

And the cuckolded husband also has some pretty clear words for the other man. "You're not to blame for all this, but you've gone too far. You just don't post pictures like that. You have so many 100,000 followers on the internet, but nobody liked that post."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Vorarlberg-Krone
Vorarlberg-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf