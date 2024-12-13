Partners at port festival
Burgenland and Hamburg on a promotional tour in Berlin
A local business delegation made new contacts in the German capital. The occasion was the Hamburg Port Festival 2025, at which Burgenland will be participating as a state partner.
The port of Hamburg will be celebrating its 836th birthday from May 9 to 11, 2025. As reported, Burgenland will be on board as a country partner for the world's largest port festival. Preparations are in full swing.
A large reception including a cultural evening was held at the Hamburg State Representation in Berlin, at which Burgenland took center stage. Chamber of Commerce President Andreas Wirth had therefore traveled to the German capital with a business delegation and took over the presentation. "We may be the smallest province in Austria in terms of area, but we are the warmest," Wirth charmingly promoted Burgenland. Culture and wine are important ambassadors for the state. Impressions of Burgenland were presented in a film.
State Councillor Liv Assmann, top manager and Hamburg ambassador J. Robert Pfarrwaller and actress Katrine Eichberger were also present. The musical accompaniment was provided by a quartet of musicians from the Joseph Haydn Private University.
There was also support from the Austrian ambassador Michael Linhart: "I am a Beute-Burgenländer," the Vorarlberg native, whose wife comes from Großwarasdorf, proudly declared. He himself was also active in the local tennis club. "The diversity of cultures in Burgenland is really impressive," said the diplomat. He had also previously welcomed the delegation to the embassy.
Well over a million visitors are expected at the Hamburg Port Festival. "This is a huge platform on which we can present ourselves," said Economic Chamber President Wirth. This is a great opportunity for domestic companies - and not just in the tourism sector. For example, a network meeting on the topics of renewable energy, digitalization and logistics is also planned.
The Hamburgers are also looking forward to the event. "Burgenland is a great country partner," said Michael Wendt, organizer of the port festival.
