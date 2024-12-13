Burgenland and Hamburg on a promotional tour in Berlin

A large reception including a cultural evening was held at the Hamburg State Representation in Berlin, at which Burgenland took center stage. Chamber of Commerce President Andreas Wirth had therefore traveled to the German capital with a business delegation and took over the presentation. "We may be the smallest province in Austria in terms of area, but we are the warmest," Wirth charmingly promoted Burgenland. Culture and wine are important ambassadors for the state. Impressions of Burgenland were presented in a film.