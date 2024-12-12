Before 99ers against KAC
Letter from Carinthia causes head shaking in Graz
The fan frenzy ahead of the 99ers' ice hockey clash against the KAC is now entering the next round. An open letter from the Klagenfurt president has arrived ahead of Sunday's clash. Point of contention: The team from Graz only wants to allow Carinthian visitors with fan paraphernalia into the visitors' sector.
Any club could be upset, but not the KAC! I find this letter very strange," says 99ers managing director Bernd Vollmann. What does he mean? Recently, Klagenfurt got very upset because the team from Graz only allowed KAC fans with fan merchandise into the visitors' sector on Sunday. The president of the Carinthian club even wrote an open letter yesterday, expressing his irritation at the procedure. "I consider this measure to be completely excessive," Johannes Schwaiger wrote.
Any club could be upset, but not the KAC! We have by far the largest visitors' sector in Graz with over 400 seats.
Bernd Vollmann
Vollmann can only shake his head. "With over 400 seats, we have by far the largest and best organized visitors' sector in the league. We even have our own entrances, canteen and toilet facilities and offer our guests sufficient service."
In Klagenfurt, on the other hand, everything is different according to the manager: "Guests are not even allowed to eat or drink in their sector. What's more, as a Graz resident, it's not possible to buy tickets for a normal sector at the box office."
It's curious that the KAC is complaining. Because there are always friction before the Carinthian derby with VSV where supporters complain. In 2022, for example, when just 150 Villach fans were allowed into the arena. "There would have been options, of course. But I'd rather have more of my own fans in the arena," said KAC manager Oliver Pilloni at the time.
One problem at Graz's last home game was that spectators felt intimidated by the many guests in the main stand. The 99ers are primarily concerned with protecting them. "Of course we look forward to these fan festivals and want them too. That's what our arena is designed for," says Vollmann and clarifies: "But we certainly won't provoke them with police or steward deployments!"
Statement from the league
The league also released a statement yesterday. "The Graz99ers have been asked to re-evaluate and reconsider the measures." However, the regulations do not provide for such cases. And the domiciliary right lies with the Grazers anyway.
