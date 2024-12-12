Despite 293 objections: New Graz budget fixed

"Like an ice cube on the main square in summer"

To prevent the mountain from growing any further, the sports department in particular, but also the cultural sector, would have to make savings. To the annoyance of the opposition: local councillor Claudia Unger (ÖVP) also criticized in the discussion on Thursday that the budget would be cut "in the wrong place". She admitted that the previous governments had also run up debts, "but not in this turbo mode". Councillor Philipp Pointner (Neos) said that the budget had a "shelf life like an ice cube on the main square in summer".