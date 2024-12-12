Not barrier-free
New U-2 station has neither lift nor escalator
The Rathaus subway station is partially unusable for wheelchair users and people with walking difficulties. This will remain the case for a long time to come. What alternatives Wiener Linien suggests for those affected.
The U2 line between Schottentor and Karlsplatz was recently reopened with much fanfare and long construction delays. The stations are brand new and equipped with platform screen doors for the future trains without drivers.
But one thing is missing, and will remain so for many years to come: There is neither an elevator nor escalators at the Rathaus stop in the direction of Seestadt. For people with walking disabilities or in wheelchairs, the stop (on this side) is practically unusable.
Wiener Linien has three pieces of advice on what those affected can do:
- Continue one stop, i.e. to Schottentor. Wait there via the central platform for the U2 back, return to Rathaus and take the (only) elevator on this side of the station.
- Do not use the subway, but alternatively take streetcar lines D, 1, 2 or 71.
- Get off at the Volkstheater and order the Wiener Lokalbahnen minibus on 0664/623 65 98. Hardly anyone knows this, but the minibus serves as a shuttle service to take passengers from there to City Hall free of charge. However, the advance booking time is up to 15 minutes.
Elevator not coming until 2030
This unsatisfactory situation will continue for a long time, specifically until 2030, say the transport companies. There will not be a lift here until the U5 line to Rathaus and the U2 line to Matzleinsdorfer Platz are up and running.
At least a temporary solution is needed. We are submitting a motion to the municipal council.
Anton Mahdalik, Verkehrssprecher der Wiener FPÖ
Bild: Anton Mahdalik
"This can't be true. Wiener Linien needs three managing directors for so much incompetence?", rages FPÖ transport spokesman Anton Mahdalik. "With these enormous construction costs, a temporary solution should be possible," says the mandatary, who is now submitting a corresponding motion to the municipal council.
