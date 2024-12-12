Attack in parking lot
45-year-old man allegedly stabbed ex-wife to death
A man from Linz is said to have intercepted his ex-wife in a parking lot and stabbed her. Covered in blood, she was able to flee into her vehicle and was taken to the trauma room. The suspect first fled the scene of the crime, only to turn himself in a short time later. The motive for the bloody deed could have been jealousy.
"She's been messing with me for years and has probably also been seeing other men." This is how a man from Linz (45) is said to have explained the knife attack on his ex-wife. According to the police, the 45-year-old ambushed his former wife at her workplace, a food discount store in the south of Linz, on Wednesday morning.
Woman stabbed immediately
When the 31-year-old got out of her car, he is said to have immediately attacked her with a knife. He is said to have stabbed the woman at least once in the upper body with the blade before she was able to flee into her vehicle. While the victim, covered in blood, screamed for help and alerted her boss by phone, the suspected stabber fled the scene.
Suspect turned himself in
A witness provided first aid and the injured woman was admitted to the shock room at the university hospital after receiving initial treatment for a chest stab wound. The 45-year-old turned himself in a short time later at the Neue Heimat police station.
Motive could have been jealousy
He admits to attacking his ex-wife and is also said to have set fire to his apartment before the attack. He told the police that the motive for the attack was an argument, and on Tuesday the former spouses are said to have argued again.
"She met other men"
In addition, his ex-wife had met other men and is said to have "left" their children with their parents. The suspect was transferred to Linz prison by order of the public prosecutor's office and questioned there. It was not known at the time of going to press whether the victim had already been questioned.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
