Medical Association: The wage dispute continues

Burgenland has the lowest fees

"ÖGK doesn't even want to try in Burgenland," says Toth in shock. Yet it is precisely here that there is a need for action, says the President, referring to the lowest fees of all the federal states. For the Burgenland statutory health insurance physicians, this means that they will continue to do piecework at "dumping rates". To counteract this, the Medical Association sent a list of measures to the ÖGK back in the summer. The demand remains the same: Burgenland's panel doctors must receive the same remuneration as doctors in the rest of Austria. This is to be achieved, among other things, by lifting the billing restriction.