Criticism of opponent Graz
KAC president: “xxxx”
Sunday's clash between Graz and the KAC in the ICE Ice Hockey League continues to make waves. Outside the visitors' sector, the Styrians are banning KAC fan merchandise (as they had previously done with VSV merchandise), causing a lack of understanding. In an open letter, Klagenfurt's president Johannes Schwaiger now criticizes this regulation.
Completely bizarre! The Graz99ers even extended their "dress code" and included the games against VSV and the Vienna Capitals in their regulations. When purchasing tickets, it is pointed out that "jerseys" and fan articles of the visiting team may only be worn in the visitors' sector. In addition, spectators of the away team should deposit their fan paraphernalia at the entrance.
VSV logos taped up
The "dress code" was applied for the first time in the clash between Graz and VSV at the weekend (Villach won 2:1 on penalties). The VSV logo was taped over by the stewards at the entrance to the neutral sectors. Naturally, this also caused the Adler officials to shake their heads.
Now the KAC reacted in the person of president Johannes Schwaiger, who wrote an open letter to the Graz99ers. In it, he writes: "I consider this approach to be an affront to the ice hockey fan culture. In cities like Vienna and Graz, the Red Jackets' away games have been true ice hockey festivals for decades. When asked by the ICE League, the Federal Ministry of the Interior was also unable to confirm any problems with away fans in general spectator areas being recognizable by their clothing, either in Graz or in other Austrian venues. I ask the decision-makers at Graz-99ers to withdraw this measure."
The letter in the wording
Dear KAC fans,
Dear decision-makers in the Graz99ers organization!
Due to the current situation, I have decided to write the following open letter in my function as President of the EC-KAC.
It fills our club with great pride that it has been able to build on a growing, very large community of supporters for decades. The EC-KAC is deeply rooted in Klagenfurt and Carinthian society, and the red and white ice hockey virus is also spread by Carinthian exiles to other federal states and beyond Austria's borders.
This applies in particular to cities such as Vienna and Graz, where away games of the Red Jackets have been true ice hockey festivals for decades. Hundreds of fans of our club, whether in the respective guest sectors or in other stands of the ice rinks, celebrate the sport, their club and our community there.
A special feature of this ice hockey fan culture has been the absence of violence for years and decades.
Accordingly, I find the regulations communicated in recent days via the Graz99ers online ticket store, according to which KAC fans are prohibited from wearing jerseys and other fan articles of our club in all areas of the arena outside the guest sector at away games in the Styrian capital, irritating.
I understand the organizer's domestic authority, but I consider this measure to be completely excessive and diametrically opposed to the spirit of sport and the traditional values of Austrian ice hockey fan culture. At the request of the win2day ICE Hockey League, the Federal Ministry of the Interior was unable to confirm "problems with away fans recognizable by their clothing in general spectator areas" either in Graz or at other Austrian league venues.
Why does the organizer forbid the fans to live out one of the cornerstones of their passion, the wearing of clothing and fan articles of the club they associate themselves with? I consider this approach to be an affront to the ice hockey fan culture, which challenges the traditionally non-violent, upbeat and community-oriented behavior of the supporters.
As President of the EC-KAC, I ask the decision-makers in the Graz99ers organization to withdraw this measure and to turn the upcoming ice hockey match into another fan festival for supporters of both clubs.
With red and white regards,
Johannes Schwaiger, President of the EC-KAC
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.