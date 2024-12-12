KAC president: “xxxx”

Now the KAC reacted in the person of president Johannes Schwaiger, who wrote an open letter to the Graz99ers. In it, he writes: "I consider this approach to be an affront to the ice hockey fan culture. In cities like Vienna and Graz, the Red Jackets' away games have been true ice hockey festivals for decades. When asked by the ICE League, the Federal Ministry of the Interior was also unable to confirm any problems with away fans in general spectator areas being recognizable by their clothing, either in Graz or in other Austrian venues. I ask the decision-makers at Graz-99ers to withdraw this measure."