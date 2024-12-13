Driving as a luxury: what will change in 2025

Low emissions are easy on the wallet

At the turn of the year, the CO₂ price will rise again from 45 to 55 euros per tonne. At the pumps, this means an increase of around three cents for consumers. Overall, the national CO₂ price, including VAT, will be responsible for 15 cents of the price of petrol and 16.5 cents of the price of diesel at the pump in 2025. There will also be a tightening of the non-cash benefit for the private use of company cars.