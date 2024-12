“Laxobu” wants to encourage with her texts

"With my posts, I want people to not feel alone in certain situations - heartbreak, relationships," explains the young entrepreneur, who also addresses and discusses "taboo topics" such as mental health, therapies, etc. "I also want to bring more reality to Instagram, to be authentic," emphasizes Bugelnig, who is also a "real fan" of Bauer sucht Frau and produces content for it on TikTok. "I want to host the show one day," dreams the 27-year-old, who has also summarized her texts in Carinthian dialect in the book "kleine und große Herzldinge".