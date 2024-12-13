FPÖ demands “full-time hospital” for Mödling again

Challenge to the town hall coalition

Thau also sees the current city policy as a "privilege barn", which he wants to "turn off as quickly as possible". Regardless of whether it's subsidies or jobs: "The old parties in the town hall haven't learned anything despite the setbacks in the recent elections and continue to pack their bags," says Thau, leaving no good hair on the previous city coalition. His slogan for the election campaign: "Our city does not belong to the politicians, but to the people of Mödling!"