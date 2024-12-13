Vorteilswelt
Local council election 2025

FPÖ demands “full-time hospital” for Mödling again

Nachrichten
13.12.2024 16:00

Top candidate Harald Thau wants to improve medical care in Mödling. And he declares war on the "privilege barn in the town hall".

With a National Councillor at the helm, the Freedom Party in Mödling wants to make a fresh start in the municipal elections on 26 January. Harald Thau and his team plan to tackle some "hot potatoes" in the election campaign.

Petition for hospital care
The top priority for the Mödling FPÖ is an issue that is "burning under the nails of the population". It is about acute care in hospitals: "Patients in pain must not be turned away and referred to Baden," rages the top candidate. His demand: "Acute care around the clock must be guaranteed in Mödling hospital." The Freedom Party plans to launch a petition for this in the near future.

It is a scandal that our hospital, which is after all the first medical point of contact for more than 120,000 people in the district of Mödling, cannot even provide emergency medical care.

Harald Thau, Spitzenkandidat der FPÖ in Mödling

Challenge to the town hall coalition
Thau also sees the current city policy as a "privilege barn", which he wants to "turn off as quickly as possible". Regardless of whether it's subsidies or jobs: "The old parties in the town hall haven't learned anything despite the setbacks in the recent elections and continue to pack their bags," says Thau, leaving no good hair on the previous city coalition. His slogan for the election campaign: "Our city does not belong to the politicians, but to the people of Mödling!"

