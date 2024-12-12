"Worrisome"
New rulers make their mark on Syria
Following their surprising victory over the previous Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, the new rulers in Damascus are endeavoring to quickly rebuild state institutions. The rebel group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) emphasized its desire to respect the rights of all ethnic groups and religions. However, HTS leader Ahmed al-Sharaa, known as Abu Mohammed al-Golani, has so far only appointed confidants to the positions of power.
For example, Mohammed al-Bashir, who previously ruled the HTS stronghold of Idlib, heads the transitional government as head of government. Sakaria Malahifji, Secretary General of the Syrian National Movement and former advisor to rebels in Aleppo, described it as a mistake not to involve other groups in the reconstruction of the state. "Syrian society is very diverse in terms of cultures and ethnic groups, so this is frankly worrying."
Foreign representatives in Damascus, with whom only HTS representatives had made contact so far, expressed similar sentiments. "Where are the other heads of the political opposition?" asked one diplomat. "It would be a strong signal to have them there, but they are not here." Another warned that the lack of involvement of other, mostly armed groups could destabilize Syria in the future.
Power takeover following a familiar pattern
Joshua Landis, director of the Center for Middle East Studies at the University of Oklahoma, emphasized that HTS chief Sharaa must quickly consolidate his authority to prevent a slide into chaos. "But he must also try to build his administrative capacity by involving technocrats and representatives of the various communities."
Yezid Sayigh, Syria expert at the Carnegie Middle East Center think tank, also described the swift action of the new rulers as necessary. Any group that takes over power from a collapsed regime in an exhausted state would proceed in a similar way. However, the haste also harbored risks: "One of them is the establishment of a new form of authoritarian rule, this time in Islamic guise."
"We have no problem with any religion"
Mohammed Ghasal, a civil engineer appointed governor of Damascus, tried to allay concerns about the establishment of an Islamist regime. "We have no problem with any ethnicity or religion. The one who made it a problem was Assad." His task was to build civil institutions and ensure basic services. He had therefore given assurances to state employees and asked them to return to work.
According to an HTS insider, all Syrian factions will be represented in the transitional government. Over the next three months, they will decide, among other things, whether the country will have a parliamentary or presidential government in the future. When asked whether the new constitution would be Islamic, Prime Minister Bashir replied in a newspaper interview published on Wednesday that "these details" would be clarified in the constitutional process. He also reiterated his announcement that he only intends to remain in office until March 2025.
Background
Around two weeks ago, the HTS launched an offensive from the Idlib region, during which it encountered little resistance from government troops. Within a few days, the rebel group, formerly known as the Nusra Front and with links to Al-Qaeda, captured several major cities, including Aleppo and Damascus. President Assad fled after 24 years in power and sought protection from his ally Russia. HTS is classified as a terrorist organization by many countries, including the USA.
