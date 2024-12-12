New rulers make their mark on Syria

According to an HTS insider, all Syrian factions will be represented in the transitional government. Over the next three months, they will decide, among other things, whether the country will have a parliamentary or presidential government in the future. When asked whether the new constitution would be Islamic, Prime Minister Bashir replied in a newspaper interview published on Wednesday that "these details" would be clarified in the constitutional process. He also reiterated his announcement that he only intends to remain in office until March 2025.