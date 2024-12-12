Tour stop and galas
World darts elite coming to Austria three times in 2025
Three world star alerts in Austria! 2025 will be the year of major darts events. Littler, van Gerwen, Suljovic and co. will grace Graz, Salzburg and Schwechat.
While World Cup fever - the madness kicks off at the "Ally Pally" on December 15 - continues to rise, Austrian fans can already rub their hands together with a view to the immediate future. 2025 will be their year:
Austrian Darts Open in Graz
For the first time in Austria, the men's world stars from Luke Littler and Michael van Gerwen downwards will be making a stop in Graz from April 25 to 27. As part of the traditional Austrian Darts Open, the Steiermarkhalle at Schwarzlsee in Premstätten will be brought to life.
Gala in Salzburg
And the darts geniuses will be gracing the Alpine republic twice more - not as part of the European Tour, but in the form of two sophisticated galas. First, the best in the world return to Salzburg. With "Cool Hand" Luke Humphries and the "Iceman" Gerwyn Price, two world champions will be traveling to Salzburg to bring the Salzburgarena to a boil on June 20. From an Austrian perspective, spectators can look forward to "The Gentle" Mensur Suljovic and "Little John" Rowby-John Rodriguez - a line-up in a class of its own. "The Darts Gala combines sporting excellence with an incomparable event character that makes the evening an all-round successful experience. While thrilling duels are offered on stage, spectators can experience the fascination of the sport of darts in a new way in a relaxed environment, exchange ideas with like-minded people and become part of a special community," reads the relevant press release.
And in the fall, there will finally be a comeback in Schwechat. In the Multiversum, where Mensur Suljovic celebrated his much-acclaimed home triumph in 2019, top-class sport and exquisite entertainment will merge into a digestible blend for all the senses on September 19. World champion Luke Humphries, Mensur Suljovic, Rowby-John Rodriguez and legendary caller "The Voice" Russ Bray will all be taking part - and this is already a certainty.
We will be giving away tickets for all events in the coming weeks. It starts just before Christmas with a competition for Graz. Everything on krone.at/sport! Stay tuned!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.