World darts elite coming to Austria three times in 2025

Gala in Salzburg

And the darts geniuses will be gracing the Alpine republic twice more - not as part of the European Tour, but in the form of two sophisticated galas. First, the best in the world return to Salzburg. With "Cool Hand" Luke Humphries and the "Iceman" Gerwyn Price, two world champions will be traveling to Salzburg to bring the Salzburgarena to a boil on June 20. From an Austrian perspective, spectators can look forward to "The Gentle" Mensur Suljovic and "Little John" Rowby-John Rodriguez - a line-up in a class of its own. "The Darts Gala combines sporting excellence with an incomparable event character that makes the evening an all-round successful experience. While thrilling duels are offered on stage, spectators can experience the fascination of the sport of darts in a new way in a relaxed environment, exchange ideas with like-minded people and become part of a special community," reads the relevant press release.