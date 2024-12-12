"Unavoidable"
Big bang: City of Vienna buys Austria stadium
A big bang in domestic soccer: the City of Vienna is taking over the Austria Wien stadium - before foreign investors get their hands on it, according to the statement.
For months, the question has been: what will happen to the Austria stadium on Horrplatz in Favoriten? "Due to the financial situation of the AG, a sale of the stadium is unavoidable according to the club management. Recently, foreign investors have repeatedly been mentioned as interested parties," explains Vienna's sports councillor Peter Hacker (SPÖ).
Investors outmaneuvered
"Investors always have their own interests in mind. But we don't want to be dependent on the goodwill or whims of a new owner." And so what the sparrows have been whistling from the stadium roof for days is happening: The city is putting its money where its mouth is and buying the stadium.
The stadium is to remain a Viennese stadium. This mega-deal makes sense for the city because it can also use the stadium for other sports.
Hacker: "All steps initiated"
The "Krone" learned this after final meetings on Wednesday. Hacker continued: "As part of the Progress Coalition, we have agreed to instruct MA 51 to bring in a transfer agreement for the Generali-Arena via the city's real estate management. All steps have been taken to ensure that this process can be completed quickly and in the interests of all parties involved."
Final takeover sum not yet clear
A final sum cannot yet be named. Most recently, more than 40 million euros were rumored. This mega purchase is made possible by a right of first refusal.
The city councillor: "Austria's stadium should remain a Viennese stadium and the emphasis is deliberately on Vienna. As a city, we want to avoid a third party deciding what happens in the stadium and that neither we nor the club have any influence over it. That's why we secured a right of first refusal in the land register back in 2016."
