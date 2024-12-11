“Black pedagogy”: torture in nursery?

Teachers deny everything

"It's all untrue", the teachers insist. And one of them smiles when she talks about "her" children: "There are no problematic children, just challenges!" These included the fact that some of the little ones had never eaten vegetables before. "I said we'd try it and not spit everything out straight away! I also believe that children should learn to say please and thank you - and to say hello. But these values are obviously no longer up to date."