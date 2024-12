These are the last straws for Leoben

According to its own statements, the club was debt-free when Mario Bichler took over as chairman in the spring. In recent months, however, DSV has reached a financial imbalance that can no longer be rectified even with sponsorship money. "Budget shortfalls and overruns in personnel costs are a massive burden on the club. Those responsible, such as Sascha Gulevski, Thomas Janeschitz and Werner Mathes, are under increasing pressure as they are partly responsible for this situation. The club must now admit that it has to face some facts and act consistently," says Fabian Paulista, legal advisor to the regional league leaders.