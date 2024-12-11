Trial in Feldkirch
Conditional prison sentence for former neurologist
Abuse of authority: A former doctor from Montafon was also fined at Feldkirch Regional Court. The defendant had already been banned from practicing medicine for life.
The proceedings against the doctor, who suffers from Parkinson's disease, lasted more than 30 months. He was accused of abusing his authority as a doctor towards a young female patient in the summer of 2022. He had apparently examined the 31-year-old, who was suffering from numbness in her pubic area following a slipped disc, "too intensively". During the trial in Feldkirch last spring, the victim testified that the accused neurologist had touched the woman in the most intimate places. The next day, the then 51-year-old doctor was dismissed without notice and charged.
Appeal lodged
At the first hearing in mid-February 2023, the previously blameless man apologized for his behaviour, which he attributed to a loss of impulse control due to taking so-called "dopamine agonists" and their side effects. In a private expert opinion commissioned by the defendant from Regina Katzenschlager, a specialist in neurology and psychiatry, she concluded that the doctor suffered from a massive loss of impulse control at the time of the crime and was insane. In April 2023, the doctor was sentenced to nine months in prison and ordered to pay the victim 2,000 euros in partial pain and suffering compensation. However, defense lawyer Alexander Fetz filed an appeal against this.
A further expert opinion was obtained, which is why the trial dragged on before the case was retried on Wednesday. According to the second expert opinion, at the time of the crime, the defendant had a mild to moderate impairment of his mental capacity due to his Parkinson's disease and the prescribed medication, but not insanity. "Not everything I did was wrong. But it was certainly too much," the doctor pleaded guilty.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.