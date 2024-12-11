Conditional prison sentence for former neurologist

Appeal lodged

At the first hearing in mid-February 2023, the previously blameless man apologized for his behaviour, which he attributed to a loss of impulse control due to taking so-called "dopamine agonists" and their side effects. In a private expert opinion commissioned by the defendant from Regina Katzenschlager, a specialist in neurology and psychiatry, she concluded that the doctor suffered from a massive loss of impulse control at the time of the crime and was insane. In April 2023, the doctor was sentenced to nine months in prison and ordered to pay the victim 2,000 euros in partial pain and suffering compensation. However, defense lawyer Alexander Fetz filed an appeal against this.