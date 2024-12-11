Flood destroyed the dream of a small house

Association provides active help This was about to be completed. However, it was also badly damaged by the floods and cannot be inhabited without considerable further effort. The association "ZVO - Zukunft Verkehr Österreich" has supported Adelheid Kadanka with a donation of 5000 euros. Dr. Dominik Schärmer, President of the association, commented: "Even though the floods happened months ago, the effects remain. Many people still need help. With our association, we have helped one particularly affected woman. We hope that many will follow our example."