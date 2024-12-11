September floods
Flood destroyed the dream of a small house
Just before completion, Adelheid Kadanka and her son Tom's home was devastated by the flood in September. Kadanka now wishes: "A new apartment. And that something like this never happens again!"
Adelheid Kadanka and her twelve-year-old son Tom were hit hard by the flood disaster in Markersdorf, St. Pölten district, in September. In just a few hours, they lost almost everything - their home, their belongings - and their already challenging lives were turned completely upside down. The flood destroyed their rented apartment and almost all of their personal belongings. But it also destroyed her dream of owning a small home. After surviving a serious illness, Kadanka had saved hard to build a tiny house for her son.tiny house uninhabitable,
Association provides active help This was about to be completed. However, it was also badly damaged by the floods and cannot be inhabited without considerable further effort. The association "ZVO - Zukunft Verkehr Österreich" has supported Adelheid Kadanka with a donation of 5000 euros. Dr. Dominik Schärmer, President of the association, commented: "Even though the floods happened months ago, the effects remain. Many people still need help. With our association, we have helped one particularly affected woman. We hope that many will follow our example."
Kadanka remembers the difficult times: "It was a shock. Nobody could imagine how quickly the water came. It was suddenly in the apartments overnight, without any warning. Ten apartments on the first floor were affected and we had to take refuge on the upper floor. We were virtually trapped and had no electricity or water."
It was traumatic. We are trying to get used to the new situation. I hope that one day we will find a home again that feels safe.
Adelheid Kadanka
The result: the rooms are uninhabitable, mold is growing everywhere. Everything had to be taken out, even the floors because of the mud. Kadanka: "The amount of damage to the inventory in our apartment was estimated at 7,000 euros, but the cooperative is taking care of the building. My tiny house, which was under construction, was completely destroyed. All my savings are in there."
