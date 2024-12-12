Hiking Styria
A pre-Christmas experience in Ausseerland
This time, Elisabeth Zienitzer and Silvia Sarcletti present a picturesque Advent hike from the geographical center of Austria to the "Styrian Sea" - from Bad Aussee to Grundlsee.
Ausseerland is where living folk culture meets an impressive natural landscape. The 3rd Advent hike takes us to the Aussee basin, which is surrounded by the rugged rocks of the Totes Gebirge and the mighty Dachstein massif.
Facts & Figures
- Hiking data: 9 km/ 80 m/ walking time approx. 2.30 hours (outward and return journey).
- Requirements: Roads and wide footpaths (depending on snow conditions, use good footwear and snowshoes).
- Starting point: Kurpark Bad Aussee; from the train station it is 1.6 km to the center (approx. 20 minutes walk).
- Refreshment stops: several in Bad Aussee; Grundlsee: Seehotel Grundlsee, Dorfwirtshaus Stöckl, MONDI Hotel.
- Questions and suggestions: WEGES - Silvia and Elisabeth, 0650/2611119, weg-es.at, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube: wegesaktiv.
From the center of Bad Aussee, the geographical center of Austria, a winter hiking trail leads along the Traun to the largest lake in Styria, the Grundlsee, which is also known as the "Styrian Sea". The trail mostly leads along the valley floor with deep winter conditions such as snow, ice and cold temperatures.
Lake Grundlsee, which shows its quiet side in the pre-Christmas period, is the scenic highlight of the day. If you want to extend the hike, you can continue along the scenic footpath towards Gössl and take the bus (line 956) back to Bad Aussee. The Advent hike comes to a culinary end at the Christmas market or in the cozy restaurants in Bad Aussee.
Conclusion: a pre-Christmas day for the whole family.
We start in the Kurpark and follow the main street to Meranplatz. We walk straight ahead along Kirchengasse, past the elementary school, until we see the start of the hiking trail on the left. At the next crossroads, we keep left and walk along the wide footpath (Richard-Eybner-Promenade) through the forest to the valley floor.
Parallel to the main road, we walk upstream to the "Eiserner Steg" and along sparse forests and small settlements to the Fischersteg. We cross the Traun and the main road and soon reach the western shore of Lake Grundlsee.
