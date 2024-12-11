Goal and substitution
Real worries: How superstar Kylian Mbappe is doing
Kylian Mbappe reached the 50-goal mark in the Champions League on Tuesday. However, Real Madrid's joy at this and their 3:2 away win against Atalanta Bergamo was marred by the fact that the star striker had to be substituted before the break.
Afterwards, Real coach Carlo Ancelotti spoke of an "overload" and "sciatica" in the 25-year-old. "It doesn't seem to be serious, but we'll see tomorrow after the tests," said Ancelotti.
Mbappe was no longer able to sprint before being substituted in the 36th minute. "It was bothering him a bit, so we decided to replace him," explained the Italian. The substitution fit into the picture of a rather unsatisfactory time at the "royals" since the transfer from Paris St. Germain in the summer. However, 12 goals in 22 competitive matches is only an average result due to the extremely high demands.
At the age of 25 years and 356 days, the Frenchman became the second-youngest professional to score 50 times in the top flight thanks to his goal in the 10th minute to make it 1-0. Only Lionel Messi was younger at the time. Mbappé needed a total of 79 appearances to reach the mark. Only Ruud van Nistelrooy (62 games), Messi (66) and Robert Lewandowski (77) were quicker. Vinicius Junior also got on the scoresheet, making a successful comeback after a two-week break due to a muscle injury. Goal number three was scored by Jude Bellingham.
"Very important win"
"It's a very important win, not everyone wins here," emphasized Ancelotti. His team had to suffer, but that is completely normal in the Champions League. "We are very happy. The win is very good for us, not just because of the points, but also to boost our self-confidence," said the 65-year-old. The Madrilenians have now moved up to 18th place in the table (9 points) and have not yet written off a top-eight finish, which would give them a direct ticket to the round of 16. "It will be difficult, but we still have two games to score. We'll see what happens."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
