Loan from the EU
A cash windfall for Zumtobel to strengthen research
The Vorarlberg-based lighting giant has received a loan of 50 million euros from the European Investment Bank (EIB). The money will be used to drive forward research work.
For once, this is good news for the Vorarlberg location: the European Investment Bank (EIB) has granted the Zumtobel Group a loan of 50 million euros to strengthen research and development work on innovative lighting solutions. The funds will be used to support the relevant activities at the lighting group's EU locations over the next three years. The Group plans to spend a total of 191 million euros on research and development during this period.
Efficient and intelligent
The funded projects aim to develop intelligent components for indoor and outdoor lighting applications and to create innovative lighting solutions for smart buildings and smart cities. All projects are united by their focus on energy efficiency and connectivity. They thus support the EU's efforts towards sustainability and digitalization. "Our partnership with Zumtobel strengthens innovation and will accelerate the green transition in Austria," EIB Vice-President Thomas Östros is certain. Zumtobel CFO Thomas Erath shares this view: "The EIB financing supports us in expanding our position as a driver of innovation."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.