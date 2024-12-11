A cash windfall for Zumtobel to strengthen research

Efficient and intelligent

The funded projects aim to develop intelligent components for indoor and outdoor lighting applications and to create innovative lighting solutions for smart buildings and smart cities. All projects are united by their focus on energy efficiency and connectivity. They thus support the EU's efforts towards sustainability and digitalization. "Our partnership with Zumtobel strengthens innovation and will accelerate the green transition in Austria," EIB Vice-President Thomas Östros is certain. Zumtobel CFO Thomas Erath shares this view: "The EIB financing supports us in expanding our position as a driver of innovation."