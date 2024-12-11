How travel traffic is to be alleviated

The measures at a glance:

- Closure of the entry and exit ramp in the direction of Arlberg at the Bings junction, the exit ramp at the Braz-West half-junction, the entry ramp in the direction of Arlberg at the Braz-Ost half-junction and the entry ramp in the direction of Arlberg at the Langen junction. The closures apply from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the following Saturdays: December 21, December 28, February 8, February 15, February 22, March 1 and March 8.