Package adopted
How travel traffic is to be alleviated
On seven Saturdays, measures are to be implemented in the Bludenz-Klostertal region to reduce the amount of alternative traffic in order to noticeably relieve the affected communities.
For years, the population in Bludenz and Klostertal has suffered in winter from the fact that many holidaymakers divert from the heavily congested main traffic routes to the villages because they hope to get there faster. As a result, the population is confronted with greatly increased noise and pollution levels, and in some cases the security of supply is also at risk.
Based on the experience gained from two pilot tests in February 2023 and 2024, the state of Vorarlberg, the Klostertal-Arlberg region, Asfinag and the Bludenz district administration, together with external experts, have developed a package of measures for the upcoming winter season to relieve the affected villages on the busiest travel days and to fully utilize the capacity of the Arlberg expressway (S16).
The measures at a glance:
- Closure of the entry and exit ramp in the direction of Arlberg at the Bings junction, the exit ramp at the Braz-West half-junction, the entry ramp in the direction of Arlberg at the Braz-Ost half-junction and the entry ramp in the direction of Arlberg at the Langen junction. The closures apply from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the following Saturdays: December 21, December 28, February 8, February 15, February 22, March 1 and March 8.
- Expansion of the S16 capacity between Bings and Glasbühel with an additional lane (currently under construction).
- Installation of metering traffic lights on the L97 on the aforementioned Saturdays to concentrate traffic at the entrance to Dalaas.
- Mitigation of the bottleneck on the L97 at Braz-Ost by stopping traffic on both sides to allow trucks and buses to pass in the direction of Arlberg, combined with a driving ban for vehicles over 3.5 tons.
- In Langen, a manual regulation is planned at the S16/L97/L197 junction.
- In Bludenz, the town will implement a ban on entering Klarenbrunnstraße in the direction of Klarenbrunn/Moos. In addition, through traffic on Brunnenfelderstraße is to be prevented.
- If these measures are not sufficient, a specially established task force reserves the right to impose additional closures.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
