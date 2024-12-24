Vorteilswelt
Boost your immune defenses

Quickly catch a cold for the festive season

Nachrichten
24.12.2024 06:00

Nobody wants to be sick in bed on Christmas Eve! And a blocked nose and a croaking cough don't put you in a festive mood either. However, it is possible to "boost" your immune system at the last minute to beat the cold after all. 

Celebrating Christmas with a cold nose and coughing fits is particularly unpleasant. So follow our "last-minute tips" to be healthy again by the festive season - or to avoid getting sick in the first place. Because even at short notice, an acute program is still possible so that you don't have to spend the best time of the year in bed.

Drink warm water!
Drink plenty of fluids! Water, herbal teas and hot lemon help to keep the body hydrated and moisten mucous membranes, which can strengthen the immune system.

Nasal spray with seawater cleanses and moisturizes the mucous membranes, as does a nasal rinse with saline solution. This also removes bacteria from the nasal mucosa and loosens incrustations.

Gargle solution and spray
Decongestant nasal drops help with acute rhinitis. However, do not use these for longer than a week, otherwise there is a risk of addiction!

For a sore throat, try gargling with a salt water solution. This lubricates the mucous membranes, disinfects injuries in the mouth and also has an antibacterial, anti-inflammatory and decongestant effect.

Inhalations with hot water and herbs or essential oils can loosen mucus and soothe the airways.

Treat yourself to rest
Get some rest before the holidays! Sufficient sleep is essential to support the body's defenses.

Supply vital substances! Vitamin C and zinc in citrus fruits, peppers and nuts help the body get back on its feet.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Eva Greil-Schähs
Eva Greil-Schähs
