Anthem denied: Ukrainian not a citizen after all

In this country, the national anthem is sung before the kick-off of our international soccer matches, but also at other official events and on national holidays. While Marko Arnautovic and Co. are theoretically free to sing along, "singing the anthem" is a legal requirement for obtaining citizenship if the flags of the Republic of Austria and the respective federal state are visible. It was precisely this that proved fatal for a Ukrainian in Lower Austria. He refused to sing along at the ceremony in October - now he has to live with the consequences.