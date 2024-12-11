Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Because he didn't sing along

Anthem denied: Ukrainian not a citizen after all

Nachrichten
11.12.2024 11:46

In order to obtain red-white-red citizenship, many criteria must first be met and then formalities must be strictly adhered to when granting citizenship. Lower Austria is apparently particularly strict. One Ukrainian has now even had his citizenship revoked because he did not sing along to the national anthem.

0 Kommentare

In this country, the national anthem is sung before the kick-off of our international soccer matches, but also at other official events and on national holidays. While Marko Arnautovic and Co. are theoretically free to sing along, "singing the anthem" is a legal requirement for obtaining citizenship if the flags of the Republic of Austria and the respective federal state are visible. It was precisely this that proved fatal for a Ukrainian in Lower Austria. He refused to sing along at the ceremony in October - now he has to live with the consequences.

Zitat Icon

Citizenship is not a gift, but an honor that requires respect, gratitude and appreciation.

Udo Landbauer, FPÖ-Landesvize in NÖ

Udo Landbauer and his Freedom Party take citizenship very seriously. (Bild: APA/Helmut Fohringer)
Udo Landbauer and his Freedom Party take citizenship very seriously.
(Bild: APA/Helmut Fohringer)

A decision by the Lower Austrian provincial government revokes the award of Austrian citizenship. "We will not be fooled. Anyone who refuses to identify with Austria only shows that they are not at all willing to accept the basic principles of our homeland," says FPÖ provincial deputy Udo Landbauer, speaking of a provocation. 

The decision by the responsible provincial councillor Christoph Luisser (also FPÖ) to revoke the award is "self-evident and legally binding" for him. "There are no compromises. Citizenship can be granted at the end of a successful integration process. This is not a must. Anyone who quite obviously speaks out against Austria has simply not understood it," says Luisser.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Nikolaus Frings
Nikolaus Frings
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf