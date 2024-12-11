Because he didn't sing along
Anthem denied: Ukrainian not a citizen after all
In order to obtain red-white-red citizenship, many criteria must first be met and then formalities must be strictly adhered to when granting citizenship. Lower Austria is apparently particularly strict. One Ukrainian has now even had his citizenship revoked because he did not sing along to the national anthem.
In this country, the national anthem is sung before the kick-off of our international soccer matches, but also at other official events and on national holidays. While Marko Arnautovic and Co. are theoretically free to sing along, "singing the anthem" is a legal requirement for obtaining citizenship if the flags of the Republic of Austria and the respective federal state are visible. It was precisely this that proved fatal for a Ukrainian in Lower Austria. He refused to sing along at the ceremony in October - now he has to live with the consequences.
Citizenship is not a gift, but an honor that requires respect, gratitude and appreciation.
Udo Landbauer, FPÖ-Landesvize in NÖ
A decision by the Lower Austrian provincial government revokes the award of Austrian citizenship. "We will not be fooled. Anyone who refuses to identify with Austria only shows that they are not at all willing to accept the basic principles of our homeland," says FPÖ provincial deputy Udo Landbauer, speaking of a provocation.
The decision by the responsible provincial councillor Christoph Luisser (also FPÖ) to revoke the award is "self-evident and legally binding" for him. "There are no compromises. Citizenship can be granted at the end of a successful integration process. This is not a must. Anyone who quite obviously speaks out against Austria has simply not understood it," says Luisser.
