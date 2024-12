Cycling legend Merckx operated on hip after crash

Two operations in one year

For Merckx, who still regularly does training laps on his bike, it was the second operation this year. At the end of March, he had to undergo emergency surgery due to an intestinal blockage. Merckx is the most successful cyclist with 525 victories. He won the Tour de France and the Giro d'Italia five times each, became professional world champion three times, collected a string of classics victories and set an hourly world record.