“I can hardly believe it, it couldn’t be more beautiful!”

Andexer found out about her good fortune on Sunday evening. "The coach called me just before I went to bed," grins the 21-year-old. "I can still hardly believe it, it couldn't be better!" In a conversation with her mom, she told her that she was struggling to realize that she was suddenly allowed to run with the top stars of the scene. "I almost feel out of place. They are all stars and role models of mine," reveals Andexer.