Hochfilzen debutants
“I can hardly believe it, it couldn’t be more beautiful!”
Salzburg's biathletes are eagerly awaiting the home races in Hochfilzen. One duo is about to make their World Cup debut, another is about to premiere in the Pillerseetal. Plus tips from the legend of the Austrian cross-country skiing team.
They were still little tots when they first strapped on their cross-country skis and ventured onto the trail. It was years ago when they shouldered their guns for the first time and practiced at the shooting range. But even back then, the budding biathletes had the goal of one day being able to race with the big boys in Hochfilzen. This week, this dream will become reality for a quartet from Salzburg.
Fabian Müllauer and Anna Andexer will be competing in the Beletage for the first time ever. For Lea Rothschopf and Fredrik Mühlbacher, who competes for HSV Saalfelden, it will be their first World Cup appearance on local trails. Simon Eder is the fifth Salzburger to take part - he has already experienced just about everything in the Pillerseetal.
Müllauer: "Can give something back to the family"
"It means a lot to me," says Müllauer from Pinzgau, who thanks his family for their support over the years. "It wouldn't have been possible without them, their support was always great. Now I can give them something back."
Andexer found out about her good fortune on Sunday evening. "The coach called me just before I went to bed," grins the 21-year-old. "I can still hardly believe it, it couldn't be better!" In a conversation with her mom, she told her that she was struggling to realize that she was suddenly allowed to run with the top stars of the scene. "I almost feel out of place. They are all stars and role models of mine," reveals Andexer.
Rothschopf already has a few World Cup races and even a World Championships appearance under his belt, but the premiere in Pillerseetal outshines everything else. "It is special. I used to always watch it on TV and resolved to be there one day. Now I'm at the start myself," says the Kuchl native enthusiastically.
Mühlbacher: From mascot to World Cup runner
For Mühlbacher, who was once a mascot in Hochfilzen and lives in the 1300-strong community, it is a start right on his doorstep. "It's a dream come true. It feels like the World Championships or the Olympics," beams the 26-year-old, who competed in the World Cup for the first time just a few days ago in Kontiolahti, Finland.
Simon Eder, meanwhile, has been a regular at the races in Hochfilzen for almost 20 years. The 41-year-old explains that the home competitions will therefore not become a habit. "Hochfilzen is always special, it never becomes routine! But it's also always associated with stress," he points out.
At the same time, the cross-country skiing legend has a tip for his colleagues: "You should never take on too much. If you think about the result, the burden becomes too great!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
