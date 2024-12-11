World Cup calendar speaks for a break

One of the reasons for not racing in Cervinia - where "Izzi" celebrated one of his three victories of the season last year - is the World Cup calendar. After the season opener in the Italian winter sports resort at the foot of the Matterhorn, the season will not continue until February 1 and 2, 2025 with two competitions in Beidahu (CHN). "If I had raced now, there would have been a risk of my condition worsening. I'm working on getting the problems under control with intensive physiotherapy and targeted exercises. I want to be back on the board by Christmas and return to the World Cup in China," says the 31-year-old Gaschurner.