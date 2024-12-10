“Bregenz ÖVP has grudgingly agreed”

Wooden ceiling like in the Elbphilharmonie

"Even if you have to give Michael Ritsch credit for not being responsible for a few developments, the city's financial situation has worsened dramatically in recent years," remarked Frühstück. His predecessor Linhart had certainly postponed one or two major projects and also kept a better eye on cost developments. "The construction of the indoor pool was planned at 60 million and will be completed at 100 million. I have to think about whether it needs a wooden ceiling like the Elbphilharmonie!"