Breakfast on the budget:

“Bregenz ÖVP has grudgingly agreed”

Nachrichten
10.12.2024 17:35

Last week, the members of the strongest parliamentary group, the Bregenz ÖVP, gave the green light for the city's 2025 budget. Mayoral candidate Roland Frühstück refers to the dramatic development of the city's finances over the past five years.  

The Bregenz ÖVP had tabled two amendments before its city representatives gave the green light to the budget proposal presented by Mayor Michael Ritsch (SPÖ). "On the one hand, we demanded medium-term financial planning and, on the other, we had requests for changes to the loan commitment," explains city party chairman Roland Frühstück.

 Another reason why his party - the ÖVP has the most members of parliament - had agreed was the fact that the renovation of the Festspielhaus and the construction of the new indoor swimming pool were two major projects that had been developed by former mayor Markus Linhart (ÖVP).

Wooden ceiling like in the Elbphilharmonie
"Even if you have to give Michael Ritsch credit for not being responsible for a few developments, the city's financial situation has worsened dramatically in recent years," remarked Frühstück. His predecessor Linhart had certainly postponed one or two major projects and also kept a better eye on cost developments. "The construction of the indoor pool was planned at 60 million and will be completed at 100 million. I have to think about whether it needs a wooden ceiling like the Elbphilharmonie!"

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

