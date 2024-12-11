Expert warns:
The tax that will make living in Tyrol even more expensive
Tyrol's municipalities are largely heavily in debt, so an increase in property tax B, which has not been touched since 1993 - as brought into play by the "Zuckerl coalition" - comes at just the right time. However, the project also has its downsides, as the Tyrolean Association of Municipalities has now pointed out.
As reported, Tyrol's municipalities are facing difficult times when it comes to financing municipal tasks. An increase in property tax B for building land, which has not been adjusted since 1993 and no longer reflects the real land values, especially in the expensive residential area of Tyrol, could bring relief.
Reforms first, then think about an increase
The Association of Municipalities is naturally in favor of reforming the property tax. But not without ifs and buts, but with a whole series of restrictions. There is one main reason for this: "We are administering ourselves to death in many areas," says Karl-Josef Schubert, President of the Association of Municipalities. "We first need administrative reform and must reduce bureaucracy before thinking about a tax increase."
There is a great need for structural reform and administrative simplification in the public coffers of every local authority.
Karl-Josef Schubert, Präsident des Tiroler Gemeindeverbandes
Everyone would be affected
According to Schubert, a planned Austria-wide increase in property tax would have a particular impact where building land is already scarce and expensive - i.e. in Tyrol. "There is a risk that this would make living in Tyrol, which is already expensive, even more expensive. Because the property tax affects everyone through the operating costs," he warns.
Endless transfers: money is sent around in circles
The municipalities primarily have a spending problem, explains the association president, using the specific example of the municipal medical districts, a medical on-call service for deaths, alcohol test refusals and medical officer referrals. "Tyrol has 70 such districts - Vorarlberg manages with three."
Convention to present solutions
There are many such examples. "Childcare, security, local public transport, transfer payments: Money is sent back and forth between municipalities, the state and the federal government." That is why he is emphatically calling for structural reforms. The Tyrol Convention set up by LH Mattle has precisely this task.
No new tasks please
These structural reforms should range from administrative simplifications to a reform of transfer payments between local authorities and organizational structural changes. "A reform of the property tax should then bring relief for the strained municipal budgets. However, this property tax reform must not lead to the municipalities being 'saddled' with new tasks by the federal government, for which there is then once again insufficient funding."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.