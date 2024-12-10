Overthrow in Syria
Tens of bodies with signs of torture discovered in hospital
Following the overthrow of ruler Bashar al-Assad in Syria, Islamist fighters say they have discovered dozens of bodies with signs of torture in a hospital.
One of the fighters, Mohammed al-Haj, told the AFP news agency that he had seen the remains of around 40 people in the morgue of a clinic near the capital Damascus on Monday.
When he opened the morgue, he was presented with "a horrific sight". "About 40 bodies were piled up and showed signs of cruel torture," said the fighter. AFP has dozens of photos and video recordings of corpses showing signs of torture: gouged-out eyes and missing teeth, blood splashes and bruises.
The bodies were wrapped in white cloths or placed in white plastic bags marked with names or numbers. Some of the dead were clothed, while others were naked. Some of them had apparently been killed recently. According to Haj, the bodies were taken to a hospital in Damascus so that they could be identified by their relatives.
Regime put political prisoners in Sednaya prison
According to the Association of Detainees and Missing Persons of Sednaya Prison (ADMSP), the bodies are probably those of inmates of the notorious prison. When Bashar al-Assad took office in 2000, he inherited from his late father Hafiz al-Assad an apparatus of prisons and detention centers in which dissidents were locked away.
On Monday, thousands of people gathered outside Sednaya prison north of Damascus to search for relatives, some of whom have been imprisoned for years. The aid organization White Helmets wanted to search for possible secret doors or cellars in the prison.
Islamists want to release "all those unjustly imprisoned"
Islamist fighters led by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) militia captured Damascus on Sunday. According to Russian state media, Assad fled to Russia. The fighters had launched a surprise offensive in north-western Syria on November 27 and had advanced as far as the capital within a few days. The Islamists announced that "all those unjustly imprisoned" would be released.
