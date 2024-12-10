Son completed his doctorate in Moscow

Assad's eldest son Hafez certainly seems to be a fan of the metropolis: he studied at Moscow State University. The conditions must have been much more comfortable for him thanks to the numerous properties owned by the family - because there are plenty of cockroaches crawling around the run-down student residence. He completed his doctorate in June last year. Afterwards, there was a huge celebration, for which his mother Asma also traveled all the way.