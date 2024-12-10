Celebrities, politics, EM
These were the Google preferences of Austrians
Political scandals, Taylor Swift, the death of master builder Richard Lugner and soccer were particularly on Austrians' minds this year. At least that's what the annual ranking of local Google search queries shows.
The number one Austrian search term in 2024 was "European Championships" - with Spanish footballer Lamine Yamal receiving the most searches in the "International athletes" category. Ski racer Matthias Mayer once again led the field for Austrian athletes.
The "European Handball Championship" also narrowly made it to the end of the general top 10, with "Sailing Olympics" in 6th place. However, sport was not free of controversy. The search term "wolf salute" in the "headlines" category (10th place there) probably goes back to the right-wing extremist gesture made by a Turkish goal scorer in the European Championship round of 16.
Schilling case dominates political search queries
In addition, it was mainly political affairs that drove people to the search engine. The case surrounding the Green Party's leading candidate in the EU elections, Lena Schilling, was particularly dominant. The environmental activist was the third most frequent search term in 2024 overall and Google's Austrian of the Year (ahead of Matthias Mayer in second place).
Schilling is therefore also at the top of the Austrian politician category, followed by FPÖ federal party leader Herbert Kickl in second place. The two are followed by SPÖ politician Georg Dornauer (3rd place), who was recently the focus of public attention due to an affair surrounding a hunting photo with René Benko, SPÖ leader Andreas Babler (4th place) and Environment Minister Leonore Gewessler from the Greens (5th place), who triggered a government crisis with her "yes" to the EU renaturation law.
Speaking of which, "What is the renaturation law?" is the fifth most frequently asked "what question". "Wasp sting, what to do?" was the most frequently asked question on Google. "What does disaster area mean?" came in sixth place. "Why so much rain?", gets third place in a special category "Interesting questions".
Disappointed Swifties, celebrities and the US election campaign
Taylor Swift, the second most searched for term in 2024 and the frontrunner in the "International celebrities" and "Singers / bands" lists, probably owes her position to more than just her popularity. In the summer, the superstar's concert cancellations due to suspected terrorism caused a stir in Germany.
The US election campaign is also reflected in the celebrities with "Donald Trump" (2nd place), "Joe Biden" (3rd place) and "Kamala Harris" (5th place). Among musicians, meanwhile, the comebacks of Oasis (10th place) and Linkin Park (5th place) with a new lead singer were noticeable.
P. Diddy again ranked eighthamong the celebrities, but this is probably due more to allegations of abuse than to his rap music. Meanwhile, the suspected double murderer Roland Drexler (1st place) and Solingen in Germany (2nd place), where an attack was carried out in August, were at the top of the "headlines".
When it came to "farewells", Austrians most frequently googled the deceased builder and reality actor Richard Lugner, with "Who will inherit Lugner's fortune?" (8th place for what questions) also generated interest. Former Chancellor Brigitte Bierlein came in 7th place for farewells, with international personalities in particular, such as Franz Beckenbauer (3rd place) and Alexei Navalny (5th place).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.