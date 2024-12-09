Vorteilswelt
Help from acquaintance

Man mixed abortion pill into girlfriend’s drink

Nachrichten
09.12.2024 18:40

British man Stuart Worby's cruel plan has shocked the whole of Great Britain. When his girlfriend became pregnant, he administered two different abortion pills to the 33-year-old without her knowledge - in the 15th week of her pregnancy ...

0 Kommentare

He mixed the first medication in a glass of orange juice and made her drink it blindfolded under the pretext of a "sex game". He gave her the second drug the very next day.

Only hours later in the emergency room
Just a few hours after taking it, the woman suffered severe bleeding and pain. The father initially refused to take her to hospital. Instead, he wrote a WhatsApp message to a friend he had confided in: "It's working, she's bleeding." It wasn't until hours later that he took his girlfriend to the emergency room. There it turned out that she had lost her child.

The woman initially assumed that it was a tragic complication. But when she discovered the messages on Worby's cell phone weeks later, the cruel truth came to light.

Help from an acquaintance
According to the investigation, the man had help from an acquaintance. She had faked a pregnancy herself in order to get the abortion pills prescribed. British women can be prescribed abortion medication up to the tenth week of pregnancy after receiving advice over the phone. Worby was sentenced to twelve years in prison. The accomplice who procured the pills was given 22 months' probation.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

