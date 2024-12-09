For construction projects
State provides further money for municipalities
On Tuesday, the Burgenland state government decides on the second tranche of needs-based allocations for local authorities. Governor Hans Peter Doskozil (SPÖ) speaks of a "record sum". The funds will be used specifically for construction and infrastructure projects.
As reported, many municipalities are currently struggling with financial problems in their budget planning. To support them, the state government is increasing the needs-based allocations. Specifically, the second tranche of 39.3 million euros will be approved on Tuesday. The first installment of 36.8 million euros was already transferred in June.
In 2024, we are taking a historic sum into our hands to support municipalities and prevent them from coming under further pressure.
Landeshauptmann Hans Peter Doskozil (SPÖ)
This means that this year's needs-based allocations amount to a total of 76.1 million euros, including 49.5 million euros in project funding. In addition, there are 6 million euros in special project funds. "Needs-based allocations and special funds together mean a total of over 82 million euros this year so that our municipalities can continue to invest in infrastructure and ensure their financial stability," explains Doskozil. A historic amount of money is being provided to support the municipalities.
"The municipalities need planning security and I stand by my non-partisan commitment: every single municipality can rely on us," emphasized the governor. He once again referred to the "waste deal" he had offered.
Debate on municipal finances
The financial situation of the municipalities is also the subject of a special session in the provincial parliament on Tuesday. Doskozil will not be attending. According to his office, he has asked to be excused because he still needs to rest his voice as part of his recovery process. He is "cautiously optimistic" about attending the state budget day on Wednesday.
"Provinces keep money from the municipalities"
The Greens presented a reality check on the current debate. The federal government began putting together municipal packages and promoting investments in 2020. Since then, Burgenland's municipalities have received almost 100 million euros in additional support. With regard to the funds from the financial equalization, however, it should be noted that the federal states are withholding more and more money from the municipalities as a state levy, criticized club leader Anja Haider-Wallner.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
