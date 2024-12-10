No successor
Paper is not patient for all eternity
The "Kappus" in Waidhofen an der Ybbs existed for 176 years! But now the last page of this tradition is being written - the legendary paper store will close on January 1st.
Even the former Federal President Heinz Fischer once visited the paper store - during a visit by the legendary master confectioner Karl Piaty - in order to write a very special, very personal little chapter of history with a dedication. But now the book of age-old traditions is being closed. "That something like this still exists here," marveled the Social Democrat, who was ultimately successful in his bid for the highest office in the state in 2010.
Last chapter
Despite this presidential ennoblement, the final chapter of what is probably the oldest paper shop in the country is being written at the end of the year. "Unfortunately, we have to close our book," regrets Susanne Feuerschlager, who for decades looked after Kurrentschrift, her own stamps, endless paper from the industrial roll, rubber ringers and the famous Reimmichl calendar on Unterer Stadtplatz. In 2007, the diligent guardian of this tradition entered the historic merchant's store - and also paid loving attention to the historic "Kappus" ambience of the specialist paper store as far as the furnishings with the ancient store were concerned.
Nostalgic memories
The business was founded as a bookbindery in the revolutionary year of 1848 by a certain Georg Helmhart. Unfortunately, 176 years later, no successor was found who wanted to continue running the legendary store. What remains - nostalgic memories of the time when parents and their children queued up to buy exercise books and more for the start of school. The sad tenor of all pupils past and present: "Susanne, we will miss you!"
