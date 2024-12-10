Paper is not patient for all eternity

Last chapter

Despite this presidential ennoblement, the final chapter of what is probably the oldest paper shop in the country is being written at the end of the year. "Unfortunately, we have to close our book," regrets Susanne Feuerschlager, who for decades looked after Kurrentschrift, her own stamps, endless paper from the industrial roll, rubber ringers and the famous Reimmichl calendar on Unterer Stadtplatz. In 2007, the diligent guardian of this tradition entered the historic merchant's store - and also paid loving attention to the historic "Kappus" ambience of the specialist paper store as far as the furnishings with the ancient store were concerned.