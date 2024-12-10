From December 15
Oberland is the winner of the timetable change in Tyrol
As every year, the train, bus and streetcar timetable is due to change on December 15. The "Tiroler Krone" explains the most important changes that will affect commuters in the "Holy Land".
There is good news for commuters in Tyrol who travel by public transport. Especially for those in the Oberland. Because with the Europe-wide timetable change on December 15, the bus and train services will be "significantly expanded", as those responsible say.
"There are now 187,000 loyal regular customers in Tyrol who use the public transport service. Last year, the figure was 160,000," says Transport Minister René Zumtobel (SPÖ), "we are continuing our 'ÖFFIsive' to increase this figure even further." Around 142 million euros have been earmarked for public transport in the new state budget, Zumtobel reveals in response to a question from "Krone".
Our vision is clear: access to public transport should be made easier for more people and this requires the best services.
René Zumtobel
Better frequency, more trains ...
The most important changes at a glance:
Better frequency and more train services: "One of the central innovations is the continuous half-hourly frequency of the Regional Express (REX) from Innsbruck to Ötztal-Bahnhof," emphasizes VVT Managing Director Alexander Jug. This frequency applies both on weekdays and at weekends. For the first time, Haiming, Mötz and Rietz will have a continuous REX stop.
Connections between Innsbruck and Imst will be increased in the morning hours. "This means a total of 17 additional local trains every day," says Jug. And for Tyroleans who work shifts in hospitals, for example, there will be more journeys from Innsbruck to the Oberland in the morning.
... and adaptation to buses
More trains to Brenner: Due to the new construction of the Luegbrücke bridge, there is also a "treat" for commuters in the Wipptal: "Five additional train pairs will be extended from Steinach to Brenner on the Innsbruck-Brenner S-Bahn to increase capacity. In total, there are 33 transfer-free connections from Innsbruck to Brenner." In the direction of Unterland, "the S-Bahn S8 runs from Wörgl via Hochfilzen to Zell am See. This means there are 38 daily connections between Tyrol and Salzburg," Jug continues.
Adjustments to buses: In the case of regional buses, "routes were primarily optimized in order to ensure better connections to the train stations and to meet the needs of schoolchildren". In the Imst district, for example, this applies to route 320 to Ötztal and route 310 to Pitztal. In the Zillertal, however, a pair of evening services between Mayrhofen and Jenbach will be introduced on line 8330 on Fridays and Saturdays.
Even if we had to make compromises on some connections, we now have solutions that improve the service.
Alexander Jug
"Basis for sustainable mobility"
Innsbruck: There are no major changes at IVB. Authorized signatory Ekkehard Allinger-Csollich explains that "Line F will have an early connection from 4.32 a.m. from the main station to the airport. Lines A, 1 and 6 will soon be running normally again, as the roadworks on these routes will soon be completed".
Changes also for Westbahn
With the timetable change, the Vienna to Innsbruck and Innsbruck to Vienna routes will be served by the Westbahn five times a day. New Westbahn stops are located at Innsbruck Westbahnhof and in Jenbach. However, Telfs had to be abandoned again. All information on the new timetable can be found at oebb.at and westbahn.at
With these and other changes, "we are creating the basis for sustainable mobility in Tyrol", says ÖBB Regional Manager Werner Dilitz.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.