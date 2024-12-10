Oberland is the winner of the timetable change in Tyrol

... and adaptation to buses

More trains to Brenner: Due to the new construction of the Luegbrücke bridge, there is also a "treat" for commuters in the Wipptal: "Five additional train pairs will be extended from Steinach to Brenner on the Innsbruck-Brenner S-Bahn to increase capacity. In total, there are 33 transfer-free connections from Innsbruck to Brenner." In the direction of Unterland, "the S-Bahn S8 runs from Wörgl via Hochfilzen to Zell am See. This means there are 38 daily connections between Tyrol and Salzburg," Jug continues.