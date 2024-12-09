Complex system
Muscles: More than just the body’s “power source”
Humans have around 650 muscles that are necessary for us to move and exert force. But they do much more and some even work without us consciously controlling them.
When we talk about muscles, we usually mean the group that is responsible for movement sequences and can be consciously controlled by us. However, we also find muscles in organ systems such as the stomach, intestines, bladder, blood vessels and, as a special form, the muscle cells of the heart. We cannot influence these; they work completely without our intervention.
The brain communicates via nerves
Every muscle movement - the combination of contraction and relaxation - is a complex process and requires communication between the muscles and the brain. Special types of nerves (motor neurons) transmit signals from the brain to the spinal cord and to the muscles. If these are healthy and strong, they perform the desired movements in response to the signals they receive. To do this, they need sufficient energy and an optimal supply of nutrients.
Pain and loss of function
In the case of certain acquired or congenital diseases or damage to muscle cells or nerves, the interaction and "communication system" is disrupted. The consequences are sometimes pain, cramps, rapid fatigability as well as loss of strength and function or shrinkage of the muscles. The underlying causes for this are very diverse and must be carefully clarified medically according to the clinical picture.
In the case of acquired diseases, the trigger should be treated specifically. Therapies are now also available for individual genetic diseases.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
