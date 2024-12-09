Pongau man was blackmailed with intimate pictures

Do not respond to the blackmailers' demands and do not pay

Break off contact with the woman or the blackmailers and delete them from your friends list. Do not respond to any contact attempts.

If the blackmailers have published image or video material, contact the platform operator and demand that it be deleted.

Set up a Google Alert with your name. This will notify you of new photos and videos uploaded in your name.

Save all evidence. This includes the image or video material used to blackmail you, the contact details of the chat partner and the blackmailer, all messages, transaction details and the like.

File a complaint with the police.